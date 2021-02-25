Howard Hughes: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 300.00% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.70).

Revenue of $213,701,000 declined by 24.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $169,250,000.

Guidance

Howard Hughes hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $126.60

52-week low: $35.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 45.63%

Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp is a real estate company and is in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. Its mission is to be the preeminent developer and operator of Master Planned Communities (MPCs) and mixed-use properties. The company specialize in the development of master planned communities, the development of residential condominiums, and the ownership, management and development or repositioning of real estate assets currently generating revenues, also called operating assets, as well as other strategic real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called strategic developments.