Select Medical Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 83.87% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $1,460,000,000 higher by 6.18% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,410,000,000.

Outlook

Select Medical Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Select Medical Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $31.30

Company's 52-week low was at $10.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 42.99%

Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings is a healthcare company that operates through four main segments: critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and Concentra institutions. Critical illness recovery hospitals and rehabilitation centers are designed for patients requiring extended recovery time with medical services. These two sectors combined compose roughly half of the total revenue and include over 100 critical illness recovery hospitals and inpatient rehab facilities. The outpatient rehabilitation segment includes over 1,700 rehabilitation clinics. The Concentra segment includes over 500 institutions. The company is headquartered in Pennsylvania, and it operates across the United States.