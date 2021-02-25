Recap: LeMaitre Vascular Q4 Earnings

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 47.83% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $37,548,000 up by 24.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $35,580,000.

Looking Ahead

LeMaitre Vascular hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

LeMaitre Vascular hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cmk74ikf

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $50.53

52-week low: $18.76

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.01%

Company Overview

LeMaitre Vascular Inc manufactures and distributes medical devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products are primarily used during open vascular surgery and address several anatomical areas, such as the carotid, lower extremities, upper extremities, and aorta. The firm's lower extremities product line contributes the largest proportion of revenue, followed by the carotid product line. LeMaitre's surgical devices include angioscopes, balloon catheters, carotid shunts, phlebectomy devices, vascular grafts, vascular patches, and vessel closure systems. LeMaitre generates the majority of its revenue in the United States. Sales in Germany also contribute a significant proportion of total revenue.