Recap: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 15.52% year over year to ($0.49), which missed the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $40,956,000 higher by 478.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $67,250,000.

Looking Ahead

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a9ojhps6

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $28.50

52-week low: $11.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 25.27%

Company Description

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company involved in the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases affecting the liver, along with cancers, and other therapeutic areas to address liver problems. The company is using ribonucleic acid interference (RNA) technology platform to develop its products. The product candidates are DCR-PHXC (for primary hyperoxaluria), DCR-undisclosed (for orphan genetic disease), DCR-PCSK9 (for cardiovascular disease), and DCR-HBV (for hepatitis B virus) among others.