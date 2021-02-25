Recap: Autodesk Q4 Earnings

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.26% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $1,039,000,000 rose by 15.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Outlook

Autodesk Sees Q1 2022 Revs $955M-$970M; Sees EPS $0.91-$0.96

Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.