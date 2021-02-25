Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Autodesk Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 5:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 28.26% over the past year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $1.07.

Revenue of $1,039,000,000 rose by 15.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,010,000,000.

Outlook

Autodesk Sees Q1 2022 Revs $955M-$970M; Sees EPS $0.91-$0.96
Autodesk Sees Q1 2022 Revs $955M-$970M; Sees EPS $0.91-$0.96

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h6hcp6p8

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $321.13

52-week low: $125.38

Price action over last quarter: down 2.30%

Company Profile

Founded in 1982, Autodesk is an application software company that serves industries in architecture, engineering, and construction; product design and manufacturing; and media and entertainment. Autodesk software enables design, modeling, and rendering needs of these industries. The company has over 4 million paid subscribers across 180 countries.

 

Related Articles (ADSK)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Earnings Preview for Autodesk
Autodesk Acquires Water Infra Software Provider Innovyze For $1B
3 Top Cloud Software Picks From Goldman Sachs Among 12 Initiations
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2021
BofA Downgrades Unity Software: 'Most Of Near-Term Upside Is Priced In'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings