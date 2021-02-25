Recap: Acceleron Pharma Q4 Earnings

Shares of Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 115.91% year over year to ($0.95), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $25,866,000 declined by 34.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $32,310,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Acceleron Pharma hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.acceleronpharma.com%2F&eventid=2944690&sessionid=1&key=28EFB072D2B97071F423231FCBDA86F9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $143.62

52-week low: $66.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 19.77%

Company Description

Acceleron Pharma is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies. The company's research focuses on key natural regulators of cellular growth and repair. Acceleron generates its revenue through collaboration, licensing, and research arrangements with collaboration partners for the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates. The company sometimes uses contract research organizations and research institutions outside the United States.