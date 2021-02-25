Codexis: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 500.00% year over year to ($0.06), which beat the estimate of ($0.12).

Revenue of $21,034,000 higher by 12.78% year over year, which beat the estimate of $20,880,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $82,000,000 and $85,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/cdx/mediaframe/43591/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $29.56

Company's 52-week low was at $8.43

Price action over last quarter: Up 46.48%

Company Profile

Codexis Inc is involved in the business of providing enzyme optimization services, commercialization of proteins and developing biocatalyst products. The firm's products and services include Screening and Evolution services, Enzymes, Screening Kits. It also develops protein engineering and biocatalyst platforms such as Codeevolver, Ketoreductases, Transminases, Imine reductases etc. The company operates in two business segment namely Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics.