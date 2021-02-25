PCTEL: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 25.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $21,185,000 decreased by 7.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $19,500,000.

Looking Ahead

PCTEL hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

PCTEL hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2279/40038

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $11.05

Company's 52-week low was at $3.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 57.79%

Company Overview

PCTEL Inc delivers performance-critical technology solutions to the wireless industry. The company's segments are divided into three segments that are Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial Internet of Things. The company product includes Antenna Products and Test & Measurement Products. Antenna Products includes Mobile Antennas, Infrastructure Base station Antennas, In-Building Antennas, GNSS/GPS Antennas, Embedded Antennas, and RF ANcillary and Cable Products, and Test & Measurement Products include Scanning Receivers, Public safety testing solution, Scanning Receiver Software, Interference Locating System, and User Experience Test Tools. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Antenna Products.