Recap: James River Gr Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of James River Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:JRVR) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 225.00% over the past year to ($0.95), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $159,111,000 declined by 28.04% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $178,700,000.

Guidance

James River Gr Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

James River Gr Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $57.41

Company's 52-week low was at $25.34

Price action over last quarter: down 10.28%

Company Overview

James River Group Holdings Ltd owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It reports business into four segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment, which is the key revenue driver, primarily offers commercial excess and surplus lines liability and excess property insurance products; the Specialty Admitted Insurance segment offers workers' compensation insurance coverage as well as specialty admitted fronting and program business; the Casualty Reinsurance segment offers commercial liability and non-catastrophe property reinsurance to US insurance companies and to the company's US-based insurance subsidiaries; and Corporate and Other segment.