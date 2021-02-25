Market Overview

First Solar: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2021 4:25pm   Comments
Shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 46.53% year over year to $1.08, which missed the estimate of $1.23.

Revenue of $609,232,000 decreased by 56.45% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $720,480,000.

Looking Ahead

First Solar Sees FY21 EPS $4.05-$4.75 Vs. $3.63 Est., Sales $2.85B-$3.0B Vs. $3.0B Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.firstsolar.com%2F&eventid=2947735&sessionid=1&key=9E813789F910941AFA03F3CE3518DB6E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $112.50

Company's 52-week low was at $28.47

Price action over last quarter: down 14.37%

Company Description

First Solar designs and manufactures photovoltaic solar modules and develops, designs, and constructs utility-scale solar systems using the company's modules. The company's solar modules use cadmium telluride to convert sunlight into electricity. This is commonly called thin-film technology. First Solar is the world's largest thin-film solar module manufacturer. It has production lines in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Ohio.

 

