Recap: New York Mortgage Trust Q4 Earnings

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 10.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $25,956,000 decreased by 41.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $35,370,000.

Looking Ahead

New York Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

New York Mortgage Trust hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $6.33

Company's 52-week low was at $0.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 58.15%

Company Overview

New York Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes, in the business of acquiring, investing in, financing and managing mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company's investment portfolio consists of Structured multi-family property investments such as multi-family CMBS an preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties. Distressed residential assets such as residential mortgage loans sourced from distressed markets and non-Agency RMBS. Second mortgages, Agency RMBS, and certain other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.