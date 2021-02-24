Market Overview

Recap: G1 Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 5:23pm   Comments
Shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 28.72% year over year to ($0.67), which beat the estimate of ($0.87).

Revenue of $16,546,000 up by 0.00% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,060,000.

Looking Ahead

G1 Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n2his4rc

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $37.07

Company's 52-week low was at $8.80

Price action over last quarter: Up 116.89%

Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies to target unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The firm is developing drugs that have the potential to treat most types of cancer such as cell lung cancer and breast cancer and designs them to combine - and enhance - the anti-tumor activity of current therapies.

 

