Recap: American Water Works Co Q4 Earnings

Shares of American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.59% year over year to $0.80, which were in line with the estimate of $0.80.

Revenue of $923,000,000 higher by 2.33% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $975,000,000.

Looking Ahead

American Water Works Co hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

American Water Works Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $172.56

Company's 52-week low was at $92.00

Price action over last quarter: down 5.23%

Company Profile

Founded in 1886, American Water Works is the largest investor-owned U.S. water and wastewater utility, serving approximately 3.5 million customers in 16 states. It provides water and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and operates predominantly in regulated markets, which account for about 90% of earnings. Its nonregulated market-based businesses provide complementary water and wastewater services for military bases, municipalities, oil and gas exploration and production companies, and other industrial customers.