Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Tandem Diabetes Care Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 5:19pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 450.00% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $168,065,000 higher by 55.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $141,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $600,000,000 and $615,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/272ym8kz

Price Action

52-week high: $123.74

52-week low: $43.69

Price action over last quarter: down 12.29%

Company Overview

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is a medical device company that develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The firm has three key insulin pump products. The t:slim Insulin Delivery System can easily fit into a user's pocket. The t:flex Insulin Delivery System is used by customers with greater insulin needs. The t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery system is a continuous glucose monitoring enabled pump with a touch screen. Tandem Diabetes also sells pump-related supplies and accessories. Pump sales contribute the majority of revenue. The firm generates virtually all of its revenue in the United States.

 

Related Articles (TNDM)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Calls Truce With Icahn, Pfizer's Brain Inflammation Vaccine Gets Priority Review, BriaCell IPO
Earnings Scheduled For February 24, 2021
A Preview Of Tandem Diabetes Care's Earnings
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings