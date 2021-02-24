Recap: Tandem Diabetes Care Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 450.00% year over year to $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $168,065,000 higher by 55.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $141,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $600,000,000 and $615,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/272ym8kz

Price Action

52-week high: $123.74

52-week low: $43.69

Price action over last quarter: down 12.29%

Company Overview

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc is a medical device company that develops products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The firm has three key insulin pump products. The t:slim Insulin Delivery System can easily fit into a user's pocket. The t:flex Insulin Delivery System is used by customers with greater insulin needs. The t:slim G4 Insulin Delivery system is a continuous glucose monitoring enabled pump with a touch screen. Tandem Diabetes also sells pump-related supplies and accessories. Pump sales contribute the majority of revenue. The firm generates virtually all of its revenue in the United States.