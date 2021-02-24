Recap: Orion Gr Hldgs Q4 Earnings

Shares of Orion Gr Hldgs (NYSE:ORN) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 140.00% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.08.

Revenue of $170,176,000 declined by 14.82% year over year, which missed the estimate of $180,360,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $6.25

Company's 52-week low was at $1.53

Price action over last quarter: Up 92.30%

Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings Inc is a US-based company that provides solutions in marine construction, design and specialty services both on and off the water in the continental US, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It provides services such as marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design, and specialty services. It also provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, and mesh across the commercial and structural business areas. It manages its business in two segments namely the marine segment and concrete segments. The firm earns most of its revenue from the US.