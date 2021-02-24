Revolve Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) rise in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 116.67% over the past year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $140,754,000 declined by 4.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $135,600,000.

Looking Ahead

Revolve Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revolve Group hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.revolve.com%2F&eventid=2948726&sessionid=1&key=5A4C689A06D7B77B488A5502A9957CEA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $40.94

52-week low: $7.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 74.68%

Company Profile

Revolve Group Inc is a fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. Its offerings comprise of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty styles. The company's operating segment includes REVOLVE and FORWARD. It generates maximum revenue from the REVOLVE segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.