Earnings Preview for Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Dynavax Technologies reporting a quarterly loss of $0.24 per share on sales of $13.06 million. In the same quarter last year, Dynavax Technologies posted EPS of $0.44 on sales of $10.57 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 45.45% increase for the company. Sales would be up 23.56% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Dynavax Technologies's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.20 -0.24 -0.31 -0.33 EPS Actual -0.15 -0.53 -0.25 -0.44 Revenue Estimate 9.44 M 5.55 M 11.36 M 11.96 M Revenue Actual 13.41 M 2.67 M 10.92 M 10.57 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Dynavax Technologies were trading at $9.08 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 122.44%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Dynavax Technologies is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.