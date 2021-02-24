Earnings Preview for LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering LeMaitre Vascular modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.29 on revenue of $35.58 million. LeMaitre Vascular earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.23 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $30.17 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 26.09%. Sales would be have grown 17.93% from the same quarter last year. In comparison to analyst estimates in the past, here is how the company's reported EPS stacks up:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.01 0.15 0.23 EPS Actual 0.37 0.17 0.16 0.23 Revenue Estimate 31.62 M 17.12 M 30.30 M 30.44 M Revenue Actual 36.42 M 24.85 M 30.55 M 30.17 M

Stock Performance

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular were trading at $47.19 as of February 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 59.64%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. LeMaitre Vascular is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.