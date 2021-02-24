TimkenSteel Earnings Preview

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) releases its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

TimkenSteel EPS loss is expected to be around $0.19, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $216.80 million. TimkenSteel EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.61. Sales were $226.90 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 68.85% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 4.45% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.24 -0.80 -0.23 -0.52 EPS Actual -0.38 -0.31 -0.25 -0.61 Revenue Estimate 204.70 M 276.70 M 255.65 M 224.27 M Revenue Actual 205.90 M 154.00 M 259.70 M 226.90 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 56.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. TimkenSteel is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.