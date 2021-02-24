Cable One's Earnings Outlook

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, February 25. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Cable One's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Cable One reporting earnings of $11.61 per share on revenue of $341.41 million. Cable One earnings in the same period a year ago was $9.32 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $318.75 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 24.57%. Sales would be have grown 7.11% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 10.76 8.88 9.18 9.50 EPS Actual 10.96 10.63 12.05 9.32 Revenue Estimate 336.10 M 323.54 M 319.55 M 311.58 M Revenue Actual 338.96 M 328.30 M 321.20 M 318.75 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.03%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Cable One is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.