Recap: Avista Q4 Earnings

Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) decreased 0.1% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.84% over the past year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.79.

Revenue of $368,359,000 up by 4.22% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $420,760,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.96 and $2.16.

Avista hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7n2cidr7

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $53.00

52-week low: $32.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.83%

Company Overview

Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).