Pinnacle West Capital: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 129.82% year over year to ($0.17), which missed the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $740,961,000 up by 10.53% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $715,740,000.

Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/eventRegistrationServlet?referrer=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pinnaclewest.com%2F&eventid=2947428&sessionid=1&key=37AFCEABC230B0A7986EA65E03210C0C®Tag=&V2=false

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $105.51

52-week low: $60.05

Price action over last quarter: down 6.73%

Company Description

Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principle subsidiary is Arizona Public Service. APS is a vertically integrated regulated utility that provides electric service to 1.3 million customers over a 35,000-square-mile service territory in Arizona, including the city of Phoenix. Approximately 35% of power sold comes from the company's 29% interest in the nearly 4-gigawatt Palo Verde nuclear plant. Operated by APS, Palo Verde is the largest nuclear plant in the U.S. APS has invested approximately $675 million in the utility-scale photovoltaic solar plants as part of the AZ Sun Program, resulting in 170 MW of solar capacity owned by APS and over 1,000 MW of contracted solar energy from power purchase agreements.