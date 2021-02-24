Itron: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 9.72% year over year to $0.65, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $525,157,000 declined by 16.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $569,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Itron sees FY 2021 revenue of $2.23 billion-$2.33 billion and non-GAAP adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.55.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rhnccsr8

Technicals

52-week high: $108.89

52-week low: $40.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.23%

Company Profile

Itron Inc provides solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. The company's metering systems fall into three categories: standard, advanced, and smart metering systems. Standard metering systems measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy and require manual reading by a utility representative or service provider. These meters contribute the majority of Itron's sales. Advanced metering systems use a meter with a communication module that can collect, store, and transmit data. Smart metering systems can collect and send data, remotely connect and disconnect service to the meter, receive commands, and interact with other devices, including smart thermostats and appliances. Itron generates the majority of its revenue outside of the United States.