Entercom Communications: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) decreased 13.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 57.50% over the past year to $0.17, which missed the estimate of $0.20.

Revenue of $319,495,000 decreased by 22.85% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $318,820,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=registration.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fentercom.com%2F&eventid=2954037&sessionid=1&key=873D29030A3E61D8CA63F4B9E8B7984F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $6.34

52-week low: $0.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 200.89%

Company Overview

Entercom Communications Corp is a radio broadcasting company in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 125 radio stations in around 25 markets across the country. The company invests in local talent, news, sports, events, communities and people. The company generates revenue from the sale to advertisers of various services and products, including commercial broadcast time; digital advertising; local events; e-commerce where an advertiser's goods and services are sold through its websites; and integrated digital advertising solutions.