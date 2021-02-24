Recap: Koppers Q4 Earnings

Shares of Koppers Hldgs (NYSE:KOP) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 158.62% year over year to $0.75, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $393,100,000 declined by 0.03% year over year, which beat the estimate of $374,320,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $4.00 and $4.25.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,700,000,000 and $1,800,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/kop/mediaframe/42413/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.68

52-week low: $8.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 52.59%

Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds used in markets such as railroad, aluminum and steel, agriculture, utilities, and residential lumber. The company is organized into three business segments: railroad and utility products and services, performance chemicals, and carbon materials and chemicals. The company's product portfolio includes treated and untreated wood products like crossties used in railroads, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds such as creosote used in treatment of wood crossties, among others. Most revenue comes from the company's railroad and utility products and services segment, and more than half of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.