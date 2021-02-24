Recap: Clean Harbors Q4 Earnings

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $796,190,000 declined by 8.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $801,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Clean Harbors sees FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $545 million-$585 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hw6ijxas

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $88.06

Company's 52-week low was at $29.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.70%

Company Overview

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.