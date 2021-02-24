Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Clean Harbors Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) rose 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 50.00% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.39.

Revenue of $796,190,000 declined by 8.59% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $801,440,000.

Looking Ahead

Clean Harbors sees FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA of $545 million-$585 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hw6ijxas

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $88.06

Company's 52-week low was at $29.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 32.70%

Company Overview

Clean Harbors Inc is an environmental, energy and industrial services provider. It provides part cleaning and related environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Its business segments are Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The company generates the majority of its revenues from the Environmental Services segment.

 

Related Articles (CLH)

Why Clean Harbors Is Needham's Top 2021 Pick
9 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com