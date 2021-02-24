Market Overview

Recap: Elanco Animal Health Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) moved higher by 3.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 47.83% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $1,139,700,000 higher by 44.82% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Outlook

Elanco Animal Health sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $0.20-$0.25.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.elanco.com%2F&eventid=2947454&sessionid=1&key=5FB43C4D26A85C954E0546804562785D&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $34.09

Company's 52-week low was at $15.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.03%

Company Overview

Elanco Animal Health Inc is an animal health company that is engaged in innovating, developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for companion and food animals. Geographically, the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific with the highest revenue from the North America segment. It offers a range of food animal products used in cattle, sheep, goats, and swine production.

 

