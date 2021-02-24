WEX: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share fell 44.44% over the past year to $1.45, which missed the estimate of $1.46.
Revenue of $398,990,000 decreased by 9.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $384,570,000.
Guidance
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
WEX hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Feb 24, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wexinc.com%2F&eventid=2947679&sessionid=1&key=11964B6DD5DEFDDA8D62B1B8A381D7E6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register
Technicals
52-week high: $236.02
Company's 52-week low was at $71.12
Price action over last quarter: Up 81.68%
Company Description
WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News