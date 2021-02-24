WEX: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) rose 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 44.44% over the past year to $1.45, which missed the estimate of $1.46.

Revenue of $398,990,000 decreased by 9.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $384,570,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WEX hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wexinc.com%2F&eventid=2947679&sessionid=1&key=11964B6DD5DEFDDA8D62B1B8A381D7E6®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $236.02

Company's 52-week low was at $71.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 81.68%

Company Description

WEX Inc is a provider of corporate payment solutions. The company operates three business segments: fleet solutions, travel and corporate solutions, and health and employee benefit solutions. Fleet solutions, the largest segment by revenue, provides fleet vehicle payment-processing services for commercial and government fleets. Travel and corporate solutions offer business-to-business payment processing and transaction monitoring services. Health and employee benefit solutions generate revenue from healthcare payment products and its consumer-directed software platform. Wex's largest end market is the United States of America.