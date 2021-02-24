LivaNova: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 29.00% over the past year to $0.71, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $269,600,000 declined by 6.26% year over year, which beat the estimate of $268,830,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.40 and $1.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,009,000,000 and $1,056,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q7xouqfx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $77.29

Company's 52-week low was at $33.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.16%

Company Overview

U.K.-based LivaNova was born of a combination between Cyberonics in the U.S. and Sorin in Italy. The medical device firm is primarily focused on cardiovascular and cardiopulmonary solutions (with surgical heart valves, heart-lung machines, and oxygenation equipment) as well as neuromodulation devices for treatment-resistant epilepsy and depression. LivaNova derives roughly half of its revenue from the U.S. market, another 21% from Europe, and the remainder from the rest of the world.