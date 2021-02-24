Venator Materials: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) rose 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% over the past year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $476,000,000 higher by 2.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $459,670,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Venator Materials hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 24, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vntr/mediaframe/42534/indexr.html

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.24

52-week low: $1.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 129.69%

Company Description

Venator Materials PLC is a global manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. Its products comprise a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to buildings, protect and extend product life, and reduce energy consumption. The company market its products globally to a diversified group of industrial customers through two segments, Titanium Dioxide, which consists of its TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Titanium Dioxide segment. The company's key product lines include TiO2, color pigments, functional additives, timber treatment and water treatment products.