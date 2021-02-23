Recap: Toll Brothers Q1 Earnings

Shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 85.37% over the past year to $0.76, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $1,563,000,000 rose by 17.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,350,000,000.

Guidance

Toll Brothers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $56.96

Company's 52-week low was at $13.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.72%

Company Description

Toll Brothers is the leading luxury homebuilder in the United States with an average sales price well above public competitors'. The company operates in 50 markets across 23 states and caters to move-up, active-adult, and second-homebuyers. Traditional homebuilding operations represents approximately 95% of the company's revenue. Toll Brothers also builds luxury for-sale and for-rent properties in urban centers, primarily on the East Coast. The company's headquarters is in Horsham, Pennsylvania.