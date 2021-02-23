Market Overview

Recap: Matson Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 5:22pm   Comments
Shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 444.44% over the past year to $1.96, which beat the estimate of $1.80.

Revenue of $700,100,000 rose by 29.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $666,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/anqecizt

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $76.80

52-week low: $23.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.62%

Company Overview

Matson Inc is engaged in providing ocean transportation and logistics services. The business segments of the company are ocean transportation that provides ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and different islands in the South Pacific and logistics that offers long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The firm generates majority revenue from ocean transportation.

 

