Recap: Alcon Q4 Earnings

Shares of Alcon (NYSE:ALC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 8.89% over the past year to $0.41, which were in line with the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $1,925,000,000 higher by 2.34% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $76.26

Company's 52-week low was at $39.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.91%

Company Profile

Alcon, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is the global eyecare leader with a diverse portfolio in ophthalmology including contact lenses, eye drops, surgical equipment, and related surgical products. Novartis purchased Alcon from Nestle in 2010 and, following nine years as a Novartis subsidiary, the company was spun-off as a public company in April 2019. The company reports five distinct segments: implantables (16% of revenue), consumables (31%), equipment (9%), contact lenses (27%), and ocular health (17%). The company is geographically diversified, with 41% of revenue in the U.S. market, and the firm has a strong presence in the European Union and Japan.