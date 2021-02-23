Recap: Tactile Systems Tech Q4 Earnings

Shares of Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 177.27% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $59,200,000 higher by 3.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,220,000.

Looking Ahead

Tactile Systems Sees FY21 Sales $215.3M-$224.5M vs $230M Estimate

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mp2amvgi

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $64.53

52-week low: $29.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.38%

Company Overview

Tactile Systems Technology Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases. The firm's proprietary platform flexitouch system provides a home-based solution for lymphedema patients. The entire system is another home solution for patients with chronic swelling and actitouch system for chronic venous insufficiency patients that may be worn throughout the day.