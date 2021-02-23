Recap: Tactile Systems Tech Q4 Earnings
Shares of Tactile Systems Tech (NASDAQ:TCMD) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 177.27% over the past year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.24.
Revenue of $59,200,000 higher by 3.74% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $58,220,000.
Looking Ahead
Tactile Systems Sees FY21 Sales $215.3M-$224.5M vs $230M Estimate
Details Of The Call
Date: Feb 23, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mp2amvgi
Price Action
Company's 52-week high was at $64.53
52-week low: $29.47
Price action over last quarter: Up 47.38%
Company Overview
Tactile Systems Technology Inc is a medical technology company. The company is engaged in developing and providing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases. The firm's proprietary platform flexitouch system provides a home-based solution for lymphedema patients. The entire system is another home solution for patients with chronic swelling and actitouch system for chronic venous insufficiency patients that may be worn throughout the day.
