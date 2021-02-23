Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) decreased after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.12% over the past year to ($3.89), which missed the estimate of ($3.76).

Revenue of $9,638,000 up by 881.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Esperion Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h9ugsf9y

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $70.43

52-week low: $23.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.70%

Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm has Business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with the elevated LDL-C operating segment.

 

Related Articles (ESPR)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Aridis To Study Antibody Cocktail For Coronavirus Variants, Revance & Protalix Data Readouts
Earnings Scheduled For February 23, 2021
The Week Ahead In Biotech: J&J Vaccine Adcom Meeting, Sarepta FDA Decision And Plenty Of Earnings
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 12, 2021
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2021
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings