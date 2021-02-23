Recap: Esperion Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) decreased after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 72.12% over the past year to ($3.89), which missed the estimate of ($3.76).

Revenue of $9,638,000 up by 881.47% year over year, which missed the estimate of $12,520,000.

Looking Ahead

Esperion Therapeutics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/h9ugsf9y

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $70.43

52-week low: $23.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.70%

Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It specializes in developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm has Business of researching, developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with the elevated LDL-C operating segment.