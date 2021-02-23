Heico: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heico (NYSE:HEI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 42.70% year over year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $417,900,000 decreased by 17.46% year over year, which missed the estimate of $419,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $141.31

52-week low: $52.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.54%

Company Profile

Heico is an aerospace and defense supplier that primarily focuses on creating niche replacement parts for commercial aircraft and components for defense products. In commercial aerospace, Heico is the largest independent producer of replacement parts for aircraft, primarily within the engine. In the defense market, the company produces niche subcomponents used in targeting technology as well as simulation equipment, among other things. The company is highly acquisitive, focusing on companies that are generating strong cash flow with the potential for sustainable growth.