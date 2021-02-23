Recap: Masimo Q4 Earnings

Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 7.69% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.86.

Revenue of $295,054,000 rose by 19.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $287,450,000.

Guidance

Masimo Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $3.80 vs $3.84 Est., Sales $1.2B vs $1.19B Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.masimo.com%2F&eventid=2943410&sessionid=1&key=6CFCE0591A3E7510420A642FEC6EA3AF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $284.86

Company's 52-week low was at $143.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.82%

Company Profile

Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (68% of 2019 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).