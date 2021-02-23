AtriCure: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 51.35% year over year to ($0.18), which beat the estimate of ($0.28).

Revenue of $57,725,000 declined by 5.86% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $58,100,000.

Guidance

Atricure Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA Loss $10M, Adj. EPS $(1.15), Sales ~$250M

Atricure Sees Q1 Sales $55M-$57M vs $59.3M Estimate, Adj. EPS $(0.39)-$(0.36)

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7888agea

Technicals

52-week high: $67.01

52-week low: $23.16

Price action over last quarter: Up 69.55%

Company Overview

AtriCure Inc an atrial fibrillation solutions company that provides products, professional education, and support for clinical science to reduce the economic and social burden of atrial fibrillation. Its products line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offer a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.