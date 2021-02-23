Recap: McGrath RentCorp Q4 Earnings

Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) fell 2.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.69% year over year to $1.27, which beat the estimate of $1.03.

Revenue of $148,980,000 higher by 1.19% year over year, which beat the estimate of $143,010,000.

Outlook

McGrath RentCorp Sees FY21 Sales $560M-$595M Vs $580.93M Estimates

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/khu29c5w

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $80.97

Company's 52-week low was at $44.32

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.58%

Company Overview

McGrath RentCorp is a rental company. It is comprised of four reportable business segments: Modular building and portable storage segment (Mobile Modular), Electronic test equipment segment (TRS-RenTelco), Containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids segment (Adler Tanks) and Classroom manufacturing division selling modular classrooms in California (Enviroplex). The company generates its revenues primarily from the rental of its equipment on operating leases with sales of equipment occurring in the normal course of business.