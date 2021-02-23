TCG BDC: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 11.63% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $43,514,000 decreased by 18.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $42,700,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

TCG BDC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $13.84

52-week low: $4.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 28.60%

Company Profile

TCG BDC Inc is the United States-based externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt investments in U.S. middle-market companies. The company seeks to achieve its investment objective through direct origination of secured debt, including first lien senior secured loans and second lien senior secured loans, with the balance of its assets invested in higher-yielding investments. The company generates revenues in the form of interest income from the investments it holds.