Preview: Kaiser Aluminum's Earnings

On Wednesday, February 24, Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum's EPS to be near $0.28 on sales of $261.03 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported a per-share profit of $1.79 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $369.00 million.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 84.36% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be down 29.26% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 -0.04 1.58 1.74 EPS Actual 0.33 0.36 1.90 1.79 Revenue Estimate 257.48 M 263.90 M 386.89 M 377.89 M Revenue Actual 255.70 M 275.70 M 369.30 M 369.00 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.11%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kaiser Aluminum is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.