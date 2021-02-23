5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Technology Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the technology sector:

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) - P/E: 9.18 Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) - P/E: 8.7 Synnex (NYSE:SNX) - P/E: 8.64 Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) - P/E: 0.09 Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) - P/E: 9.9

Nortech Systems has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.35, which has decreased by 600.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.05. Nortech Systems does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q2 to -0.15 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.95%, which has decreased by 0.11% from 2.06% in the previous quarter.

Synnex has reported Q4 earnings per share at 5.21, which has increased by 56.46% compared to Q3, which was 3.33. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.92%, which has decreased by 0.34% from 1.26% in the previous quarter.

Inpixon saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.21 in Q2 to -0.13 now. Inpixon does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, Ebix reported earnings per share at 0.93, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at 0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.59%, which has decreased by 0.39% from 0.98% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.