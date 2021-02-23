iStar: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 134.09% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $146,019,000 rose by 13.29% year over year, which beat the estimate of $97,900,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uescih25

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $17.50

Company's 52-week low was at $5.48

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.05%

Company Overview

iStar Inc finances, invests in, and develops real estate and real estate-related projects. The company operates through four segments. The real estate finance segment comprises a portfolio of senior and subordinated loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The net lease segment is engaged in lease transactions across office, industrial, retail, hotel, entertainment, and other property types, primarily to corporate tenants. The operating properties segment owns, operates, and revitalises office, retail, and hotel properties. The land and development segment is engaged in land sales, as well as design, entitlement, and development of residential communities. The company's primary source of revenue is net lease income.