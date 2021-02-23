Market Overview

Recap: Spirit AeroSystems Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR) fell 1.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 265.82% year over year to ($1.31), which missed the estimate of ($0.85).

Revenue of $876,600,000 decreased by 55.25% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $894,790,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/spr/mediaframe/43585/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $66.33

52-week low: $13.69

Price action over last quarter: Up 112.65%

Company Overview

Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures, particularly fuselages, for commercial and military aircraft. The company was spun out of Boeing in 2005, and the firm is the largest independent supplier of aerostructures. Boeing and Airbus are the firms and its primary customers, Boeing composes roughly 80% of annual revenue and Airbus composes roughly 15% of revenue. The company is highly exposed to Boeing's 737 program, which generally accounts for about half of the firm's revenue.

 

