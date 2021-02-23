LGI Homes: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 105.56% over the past year to $5.18, which beat the estimate of $4.27.

Revenue of $897,398,000 rose by 48.17% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $850,730,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 12:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x36qtc2s

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $132.98

Company's 52-week low was at $33.00

Price action over last quarter: down 4.87%

Company Description

LGI Homes Inc is engaged in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in markets. The company current product offerings include entry-level homes, including both detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes sold, which are sold under LGI Homes brand, and luxury series homes, which are sold under the Terrata Homes brand. It offers a set number of floor plans in each community with features that include upgrades, such as granite countertops, appliances, and ceramic tile flooring.