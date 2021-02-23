Market Overview

Home Depot: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 23, 2021 7:07am   Comments
Shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) fell 3.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 20.18% over the past year to $2.74, which beat the estimate of $2.62.

Revenue of $32,261,000,000 rose by 25.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $30,730,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/hd/mediaframe/43398/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $292.95

52-week low: $140.63

Price action over last quarter: down 1.06%

Company Profile

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating nearly 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of distributor Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the maintenance, repair, and operations business, which is expected to expand with the pending acquisition of HD Supply. The tie-up with Company Store also brought textile exposure to Home Depot's lineup.

 

