Recap: Westlake Chemical Q4 Earnings

Shares of Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) moved higher by 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 135.14% year over year to $0.87, which beat the estimate of $0.73.

Revenue of $1,965,000,000 higher by 4.35% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,970,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Westlake Chemical hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Westlake Chemical hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Feb 23, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/atqiwr7g

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $91.83

52-week low: $28.99

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.66%

Company Overview

Westlake Chemical Corp is a vertically integrated manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. Its products are used for flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction and others. The company operates in the business segments of Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer and various ethylene co-products. The Vinyl segment manufactures and markets polyvinyl chloride, vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride, chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and ethylene. It sells products across the United States and around the world, of which a majority of the revenue is derived from the United States.