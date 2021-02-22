Primoris Services: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 24.53% year over year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $897,338,000 up by 13.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $840,340,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.40 and $2.60.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $32.81

52-week low: $9.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.91%

Company Overview

Primoris Services is a specialty contractor and infrastructure company in the United States. It has five operating segments. The power segment specializes in engineering, procurement, and construction, repairs, and turnkey projects. The pipeline segment constructs and maintains pipelines for the petroleum and petrochemical industries. The utility segment, which earns most of the company's revenue, provides utility line installation and maintenance, including gas and electric distribution and others. The firm offers various electric and gas transmission services in its transmission segment, such as engineering and maintenance of relevant infrastructure. The civil segment constructs taxiways, highways, and bridges. Primoris earns most of its revenue in the U.S.