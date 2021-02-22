Recap: BWX Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 4.23% year over year to $0.74, which beat the estimate of $0.71.

Revenue of $556,910,000 higher by 11.11% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $492,170,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.05 and $3.20.

BWX Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $70.57

Company's 52-week low was at $40.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.15%

Company Overview

BWX Technologies Inc is a specialty manufacturer and service provider of nuclear components. Its core operations focus on designing and engineering naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel for the United States government. Additionally, it provides uranium processing, environmental site restoration services, and other solutions in the nuclear power industry. Services may vary between operational, technical, environmental, or more generalized to help its customers make improvements. The company takes on major projects that need significant planning and resources for completion. Contracts may extend beyond one year, and provisions may be implemented to adequately represent costs.