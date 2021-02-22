Recap: Occidental Petroleum Q4 Earnings

Shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 160.00% year over year to ($0.78), which missed the estimate of ($0.59).

Revenue of $3,348,000,000 decreased by 50.74% year over year, which missed the estimate of $4,370,000,000.

Guidance

Occidental Petroleum hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Occidental Petroleum hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $43.60

Company's 52-week low was at $8.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 104.28%

Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 3.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 996 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019 at a ratio of 76% oil and natural gas liquids and 24% natural gas.